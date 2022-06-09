UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka prelims preview: Can Allen build on his momentum?

The last couple of years, it has been a rarity when the UFC hasn’t provided stacked cards for the PPV’s, top to bottom. Given UFC 275 is taking place in Singapore, I suppose it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Not that I’m knocking on Singapore; it’s just a very long flight and I’m sure the UFC has a hell of a time convincing fighters to make the travel while cutting weight. Thus, while the early prelims being short on name value is understandable for any card, it can be a bit jarring when the televised prelims feel like they’re coming up short for a PPV. Nevertheless, none of the matchups appear doomed to be snoozers, particularly 2022 most pleasant surprise, Andre Fialho. Plus, while they aren’t the best-known fighters, these are well-matched fight that no one should feel confident in making a pick without doing their homework.

