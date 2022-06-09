The MMA Vivisection - UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka picks, odds, & analysis

The Fight Night cards might not be that much to write home about in terms of notable matchups, but UFC 275 looks to deliver a quality PPV offering. In the main event, Glover Teixeira looks to defend his light heavyweight title against surging contender Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko hopes to extend her long winning streak against Taila Santos. But, before fans even get to the title bouts, we’re replaying the best fight of 2020—with the rematch of former strawweight queens Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili.

Here’s a look at the UFC 275 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka — At 4:51, Odds 23:51, Picks, Both: Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos — At 24:18, Odds 37:02, Picks, Both: Shevchenko

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — At 38:37, Odds 53:47, Picks, Zane: Weili, Connor: Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape — At 54:05, Odds 1:06:29, Picks, Both: Bontorin

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev — At 1:06:38, Odds 1:14:38, Picks, Both: Della Maddalena

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen — At 3:00, Odds 14:37, Picks, Both: Allen

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao — At 15:30, Odds 22:45, Picks, Both: Choi

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate — At 23:00, Odds 34:44, Picks, Zane: Garcia, Connor: Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho — At 35:34, Odds 44:23, Picks, Both: Matthews

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel — At 47:40, Odds 57:48, Picks, Both: Batgerel

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez — At 58:03, Odds 59:03, Picks, Both: Na

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards — At 59:37, Odds 1:01:46, Picks, Both: Pascual

