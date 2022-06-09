UFC 275 midweek odds: Glover Teixeira a betting underdog for fourth fight in a row

UC 275 is going down this Saturday, June 11th, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in... well, Singapore. The UFC’s light heavyweight title will sway in the balance in the main event when the champ, Glover Teixeira, takes on his challenger, Jiri Prochazka. Before we get to the betting odds, you might want to sit down because you’re in store for a major shock.

Oh wait! Glover being an underdog isn’t a surprise at all. In fact, it’s actually pretty standard at this point. Unlike the champion in the UFC 275 co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, this will be the fourth straight time that Teixeira is clocking in with a plus line. Against the odds, Glover stopped Anthony Smith with strikes, choked out Thiago Santos, and then slapped an RNC on Jan Blachowicz to win the strap. Do the bookies care? No, and the 42-year-old is currently available as a +170 dog.

Is probability broken? Probably, but it’s darn difficult to pick against Jiri Prochazka when pitted against anyone at 205-pounds. He’s been incredibly lethal, and in a variety of ways, knocking out the last ten people that stood across from him in a cage. This division is one that highly rewards the sort of freak athleticism that Jiri possesses, and it’s hard to envision an aged Teixeira being able to stand up to his firepower. The oddsmakers feel the same way and are offering up Prochazka as a -200 betting favorite.

Check out the UFC 275 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

