UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘An impossible dream’

UFC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the fighter hotel with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She finally got her luggage. Mike Brown expects another war with Weili Zhang. Glover Teixeira walks in and immediately starts making jokes. Glover says his inspirations are Wanderlei Silva, Minotauro (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira), and Jose Aldo. He gets a video of Joanna speaking some Polish for his Polish friend.

Glover continues, talking about being a landscaper back in the day thinking it was an impossible dream to one day be a UFC champion. He used to do submission challenges anywhere and everywhere, even if it was just for food. He runs over and picks up Mike Brown and puts him on the mat, where they scramble a bit. Joanna laughs. He sings Brown’s praises as they smile about the whole thing.

Weili has arrived. She’s happy that there’s no language barrier since many people in Singapore can speak Mandarin. She trained in Thailand for this fight, so there’s much less travel involved in getting to the event. She hopes that this will be her most exciting fight.

Jiri Prochazka gets in a light workout and adjusts to the weather. They’re trying not to feel any pressure, just embrace the opportunity. His coach gives Glover props. Since Jiri is mentally prepared and strong, his coach says he is much easier to work with than other fighters.

And that’s it! UFC 275 goes down this weekend in Singapore.