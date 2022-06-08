UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘The old man know a little more’

UFC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in Singapore itself at Evolve MMA. Women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko is sparring as her coach talks about her advantages in her upcoming fight with Taila Santos.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is there as well, working out with Mike Brown. She says it was a crazy trip because her first flight was canceled and her luggage was lost. She can’t wait to get back in the Octagon.

Glover Teixeira is mixed up by the different time zone. He’ll be adjusted soon though. He’s 223 pounds, and says that you can do absolutely nothing on a flight and still gain weight somehow. His coach marvels that Glover is still killing it at 42. He wants to keep the belt until he retires so his career doesn’t end like The Sopranos did. Nice until the end. That was funny.

Off to Changi Airport, where Jiri Prochazka is arriving. His hair is crazy. Everything’s great to him, and he’s ready.

Shevchenko and her team go looking for food. She says she’s never really had to cut a lot of weight, so it’s easier. And she wants to eat duck. Korean food it is.

And that’s it! UFC 275 goes down this weekend in Singapore.