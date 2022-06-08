Russian teenager dies after being injured in amateur boxing tournament

An 18-year-old Russian boxer died suddenly after suffering an injury during an amateur tournament.

Ibrahim Khasanov was reportedly injured during the semifinal match at the regional competitions among juniors in Chelyabinsk. The boxer felt unwell during the award ceremony and was subsequently hospitalized. He died six days later.

The news was first reported by the Chelyabinsk Boxing Federation on the Russian social media network VKontakte.

“During the fight, a knockdown was recorded without a fall, and the referee resumed the fight. During the awards ceremony, the athlete became ill, read the statement on VKontakte. “Doctors provided first aid on the spot, then he was hospitalized. However, despite professional medical assistance, Ibrahim could not be saved.”

The federation has since launched an internal investigation and has suspended Khasanov’s trainer, the referee overseeing his semifinal bout, as well as the chairman of the panel of judges.

“The death of a young athlete is a great loss for his family, friends and the entire boxing community,” said local sports minister Oleksandr Hryb. “I express my condolences to the family and friends of Ibrahim Khasanov. The Ministry will provide all the necessary support to the athlete’s family.”

This is not the first time that a boxer has been fatally injured during a bout. Last month, German boxer Musa Yamak lost consciousness during the third round of his fight against Ugandan boxer Hamza Wandera. He was quickly taken to hospital but did not regain consciousness.