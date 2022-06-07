 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Fighter dives for leg lock, taps himself out

That can’t be the way that was supposed to work, can it?

By Zane Simon
Muyasar Abutrobov dives for a leg lock on Magomed Gadzhiev late in the first round of their fight at Arena MMA.
Russian MMA promotion ‘Arena’ dropped their latest fight card over on YouTube early today, and it includes at least one strange gem for the highlight reel.

Early in the six-fight card was an (amateur?) bantamweight bout between 1-0 fighter Magomed Gadzhiev and his debuting opponent Muyasar Abutrobov. Abutrobov started the bout out landing a couple heavy hooks before catching a kick to try and get a single leg takedown. Instead, Gadzhiev hit an upper-body trip from the clinch to land in side control. After a strangely quick standup, the two men went back to clinch fighting.

A couple strikes exchanged at range saw Abutrobov shoot in, and get wrapped up in a guillotine in the scramble. Another quick standup after fighting off the sub and Abutrobov looked like he was in serious trouble. Right up until he hit a nice little duck under to pin Gadzhiev to the cage where he started landing knees.

The fight was suddenly his to lose, and he found a spectacularly strange way to lose it. A rolling kneebar into a quick submission due to injury. Usually it’s the other guy’s leg that’s supposed to get torqued.

The win moves Gadzhiev to 2-0. As for Abutrobov? It seems like his MMA career is off to a shaky start. You can watch the whole event below:

