UFC 275 video: Watch Countdown to Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 fight week is here!

On June 11th in Singapore, there will be two titles on the line. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira makes the first defense of his belt against former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight championship matchup between Valentina Shevchenko and Brazilian challenger Taila Santos, who’s looking to become the first to defeat Shevchenko at 125 lbs.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 275 video at the top of the page. In addition to the two title bouts, there’s a segment on the much anticipated rematch between former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 275 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.