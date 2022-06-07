 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Demolition job’ - Twitter reacts to Naoya Inoue’s impressive KO over Nonito Donaire in rematch

Naoya Inoue knocked out Nonito Donaire in the second round. On Twitter, pundits and fighters reacted to the win.

By Lucas Rezende Updated
/ new
BANTAMWEIGHT-JPN-PHI Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

In a masterful performance, Naoya Inoue made quick work of Nonita Donaire at the Saitama Super Arena, in Japan. After going the distance against the ‘Filipino Flash’ in their first encounter, this time around the Japanese star scored a relentless knockout win in the second round of their rematch. On Twitter, pundits and fighters reacted to the short bout.

Get the latest gear

Next Up In Boxing News & Results

Loading comments...