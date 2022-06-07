‘Demolition job’ - Twitter reacts to Naoya Inoue’s impressive KO over Nonito Donaire in rematch

In a masterful performance, Naoya Inoue made quick work of Nonita Donaire at the Saitama Super Arena, in Japan. After going the distance against the ‘Filipino Flash’ in their first encounter, this time around the Japanese star scored a relentless knockout win in the second round of their rematch. On Twitter, pundits and fighters reacted to the short bout.
Right on time for #InoueDonaire2— Miguel Flores (@El_Michoacano2) June 7, 2022
all eyes are on Saitama... #boxing— Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) June 7, 2022
Looked real hurt there walking back— Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) June 7, 2022
Down goes Donaire, courtesy of a sharp, short right hand in the closing seconds of Round 1. Not feeling-out opening frame for these two. #InoueDonaire2— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2022
Donaire starts as the aggressor, Inoue gets more comfortable as rd 1 went on and then he drops 'the Flash' with a quick right hand.. #boxing— Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) June 7, 2022
Great stoppage. Inoue an animal, getting better - learned ALOT from the first fight. Wow.— Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) June 7, 2022
Naoya Inoue KNOCKS OUT Nonito Donaire in round two to unify the WBA, WBC & IBF bantamweight world titles. Demolition job from the Monster.— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 7, 2022
Nonito Donaire down again and this time, the referee stops it as the future hall of famer beats the count on unsteady legs. Naoya Inoue is a Monster, indeed. Another incredible performance. And that’s why he’s so high on the pound-for-pound list. #InoueDonaire2— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2022
and that's it, Inoue blitzes Donaire in the 2nd rd. That right there was vintage stuff from 'the Monster'. Fast, efficient, powerful with high level of execution. That was an elite fighter we just saw. Top Rank now needs to get him out there ASAP... #boxing— Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) June 7, 2022
'
Inoue looked sloppy and unsound in his last bout. You could tell he wasn't focused or motivated back in December. Today, a guy like Donaire put a bit of fear in him and it brought out a certain sharpness to his performance #boxing— Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) June 7, 2022
Shit that power and snap on Inoue punches IS REAL #boxing— Miguel Flores (@El_Michoacano2) June 7, 2022
Jesus Christ, man. #TheMonster— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) June 7, 2022
Donaire looked...fine. He was moving well, he was committed to his punches. This wasn't "oh no, Donaire got old." This was Inoue being a monster for real— Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) June 7, 2022
If this is the end for Nonito Donaire—and he’s still better than everyone not named Inoue at 118–he’s a clear first ballot Hall of Famer. One of the greatest bantamweights of all time, and one of the best people in the sport.— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 7, 2022
I gotta see Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton... #boxing— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) June 7, 2022
Inoue is fucking good— Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) June 7, 2022
