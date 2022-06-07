Alleged target in Cain Velasquez shooting pleads not guilty to child molestation charge

Harry Goularte, 43, has plead not guilty to one felony count of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14 (per MMA Junkie). After entering his plea Goularte was ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from his suspected victim. If found guilty of this charge he faces a possible eight year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Goularte was accused of molesting the 4-year-old son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in February. Investigators believe that Goularte assaulted the child at a childcare facility operated by his mother.

Goularte was released on bail on February 25 and ordered to stay in his home. Goularte was also ordered to stay away from children under 14 and to wear an ankle bracelet.

When Goularte attempted to pick up his bracelet, he was allegedly shot at by Velasquez.

The shooting occurred during a car chase through San Jose’s Morgan Hill neighbourhood. During that incident shots were fired into a car carrying Goularte, his mother and his father-in-law. Goularte’s father-in-law suffered two gunshot wounds.

Velasquez now faces a charge of attempted murder. Velasquez is currently in jail, having been denied bail on two occasions. If convicted Velasquez faces a possible life sentence.

Velasquez has retained the services of high-profile defence attorney Mark Geragos. Geragos has famously defended Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Colin Kaepernick and Jussie Smollett. Geragos has spoken out against the court’s decision to release Goularte on bail, while his client remains in detention.

Goularte is due back in court on September 20 for a preliminary hearing (per MMA Fighting).