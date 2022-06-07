Live now! - Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 live streaming results, video and discussion

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will rematch Tuesday night in Japan, and early morning in the US and a lot of areas. Their first bout was the 2019 fight of the year, and proved to be an instant classic that Inoue ended up winning.

On the line are Donaire’s WBC title, and Inoue’s WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine bantamweight belts. For a preview of the main event, you can read it here.

The main event should start around 7:30 a.m. ET, but the card is already live right now. You can join us live and keep up with the action and all the results below.

Full results and video:

Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KO) vs Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KO)

Toshiya Ishii (5-1, 3 KO) vs Hikaru Fukunaga (9-2, 6 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

Kanamu Sakama (5-0, 4 KO) vs Fuki Ishigaki (4-4, 2 KO), junior flyweights, 6 rounds

Andy Hiraoka def. Shun Akaiwa by TKO, R6

NO ANSWER @Andy_H888 batters Shun Akaiwa for the TKO victory. #InoueDonaire2 pic.twitter.com/EoMqgOh495 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 7, 2022

Takuma Inoue def. Gakuya Furuhashi by unanimous decision