 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Ukrainian Conor McGregor’ Askar Mozharov denies copying UFC star’s tattoos

Despite the similarities, UFC light heavyweight Askar Mozharov says he did not copy Conor McGregor’s gorilla chest tattoo.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Light heavyweight Askar Mozharov prepares to fight Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 56.
Light heavyweight Askar Mozharov prepares to fight Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 56.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC light heavyweight fighter Askar Mozharov seems to be having a rough time in his transition to mainstream MMA. Ahead of his Octagon debut on Saturday at UFC Vegas 56, it was revealed that “No Mercy” supposedly had a fake and padded professional record, and that some of his wins and losses were altered.

After such claims came to light, Mozharov’s 25-7 record was then changed to 19-12, which is said to be the more accurate slate. Now, he’s facing new criticisms involving his choice of a chest tattoo design.

Apparently, many have pointed out the likeness of his gorilla ink to that of UFC star Conor McGregor’s, and if you look close enough, there are, indeed, resemblances. The 27-year-old fighter, however, denied copying “The Notorious.”

“No this is not Conor McGregor’s [tattoo]. Guys, this is the same style, old school but another picture. Actually, in my country people know me as the Ukrainian Conor McGregor but this is different, I like Conor but I am Askar,” he said via The Irish Mirror and MMA Mania.

UFC 264 Weigh-in
Conor McGregor and his gorilla chest tattoo that’s said to be a rendition of the Straight Blast Gym logo.
Photo By Thomas King/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Mozharov’s UFC debut also didn’t end well, as he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Alonzo Menifield.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...