Mookie & Crookie Show 169: Dominick Cruz-Marlon Vera to headline August Fight Night

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 169

UFC Vegas 56 rewind: Volkov quickly stops Rozenstruik, Evloev arrives as a contender, Herrig retires - 2:41

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera to headline UFC show in August - 22:52

https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/marlon-vera-vs-dominick-cruz-set-to-headline-august-ufc-event/

Crawford vs. Spence in the works for October - 31:52

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/6/5/23154937/report-errol-spence-vs-terence-crawford-megafight-in-the-works-boxing-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 39:25

Devin Haney schools George Kambosos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwtWABkUV5E

Joe Cordina with a KTFO to win IBF super featherweight title from Kenichi Ogawa

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1533202875442249729

Three-time NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal wins MMA debut

https://twitter.com/UFCFightPass/status/1532916915592642563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show. If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.