Eddie Hearn: Jake Paul likely to fight Tommy Fury on August 13th

A little while ago, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul announced his return to the ring. He stated that August 13th was the day, but didn’t announce an opponent at the time. He still hasn’t, but many figured that he would try to put together a fight with the guy he was going to fight last December - Tommy Fury - before a Fury injury derailed it.

Well that does appear to be the case, at least according to one of the biggest promoters in the sport.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Eddie Hearn spilled the beans on what most people thought was happening anyway, while taking a veiled shot at both of them in the process:

“I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight [Paul vs Fury] is happening Aug. 13, so you might see it. Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter.”

He then doubled down on the backhanded compliments in regards to Paul:

“He’s putting the work in and he’s not terrible. But it’ll be a pleasant day when someone chins him.”

Paul (5-0) is coming off two straight wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the second of which coming after Woodley stepped in as a super late replacement for Fury. Fury (8-0), the half-brother of world champion Tyson Fury and star of the fifth season of Love Island, hasn’t faced anyone of note in his short career to date and Paul would be by far his biggest payday. We’ll see if it actually comes together this time or not.