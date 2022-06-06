Fights on Tap: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain among 16 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
UFC 275 is on Saturday, folks! But before we get to that pay-per-view event, let’s see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 16 fights this week, and a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ between two all-action featherweights is confirmed.
This is one you don’t want to miss. Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain have agreed to meet at UFC Long Island on July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont. ‘Hurricane’ returns since winning a unanimous decision against Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 this past November. Fresh off signing a new four-fight contract, Jourdain makes his second appearance this year. ‘Air’ recently submitted Lando Vannata at UFC Vegas 52 in April.
ANNOUNCED UFC FIGHTS:
UFC Fight Night — June 25
Mario Bautista vs. Brian Kelleher — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji — flyweight
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — middleweight
Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote — women’s strawweight
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain — featherweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Orion Cosce vs. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha — welterweight*
* Cosce vs. Matheta was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 275 to UFC 277
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — August 13
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo — women’s flyweight
UFC Paris — September 3
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori — middleweight*
* Whittaker vs. Vettori was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 275 to UFC Paris
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov — middleweight
Zarah Fairn vs. Ailín Pérez — women’s featherweight
UFC Fight Night — September 10
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida — heavyweight
Hannah Cifers vs. Melissa Martinez — women’s strawweight
Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler — women’s bantamweight
Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson — lightweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator Dublin — September 23
Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva — women’s featherweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 6 (2022 Regular Season) — July 1
Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd — women’s lightweight
Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy — welterweight
Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper — welterweight
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino — welterweight
Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight
Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian — women’s lightweight
Nikolai Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau — welterweight
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes — women’s lightweight
Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova — women’s lightweight
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo — women’s lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 139 — June 10
Eli Leggett vs. Brandon Laroco — featherweight
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Troy Gibson vs. Paddy Wilkinson — welterweight
James Sheehan vs. Martin Causse — welterweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 71 — June 18
Borys Mańkowski vs. Daniel Torres — lightweight
Jakub Wikłacz vs. Bruno Dos Santos — bantamweight
Marc Doussis vs. Przemysław Dzwoniarek — light heavyweight
Filip Stawowy vs. Michal Martinek — heavyweight
Artur Szpilka vs. Serhiy Radchenko — catchweight (231 lbs.)
Loading comments...