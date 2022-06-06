Fights on Tap: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain among 16 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

UFC 275 is on Saturday, folks! But before we get to that pay-per-view event, let’s see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 16 fights this week, and a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ between two all-action featherweights is confirmed.

This is one you don’t want to miss. Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain have agreed to meet at UFC Long Island on July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont. ‘Hurricane’ returns since winning a unanimous decision against Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 this past November. Fresh off signing a new four-fight contract, Jourdain makes his second appearance this year. ‘Air’ recently submitted Lando Vannata at UFC Vegas 52 in April.

ANNOUNCED UFC FIGHTS:

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Mario Bautista vs. Brian Kelleher — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji — flyweight

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — middleweight

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote — women’s strawweight

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain — featherweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Orion Cosce vs. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha — welterweight*

* Cosce vs. Matheta was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 275 to UFC 277

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — August 13

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo — women’s flyweight

UFC Paris — September 3

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori — middleweight*

* Whittaker vs. Vettori was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 275 to UFC Paris

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov — middleweight

Zarah Fairn vs. Ailín Pérez — women’s featherweight

UFC Fight Night — September 10

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida — heavyweight

Hannah Cifers vs. Melissa Martinez — women’s strawweight

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler — women’s bantamweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson — lightweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva — women’s featherweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 6 (2022 Regular Season) — July 1

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd — women’s lightweight

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy — welterweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper — welterweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino — welterweight

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian — women’s lightweight

Nikolai Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau — welterweight

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes — women’s lightweight

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova — women’s lightweight

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo — women’s lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 139 — June 10

Eli Leggett vs. Brandon Laroco — featherweight

Cage Warriors 140 — June 25

Troy Gibson vs. Paddy Wilkinson — welterweight

James Sheehan vs. Martin Causse — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 71 — June 18

Borys Mańkowski vs. Daniel Torres — lightweight

Jakub Wikłacz vs. Bruno Dos Santos — bantamweight

Marc Doussis vs. Przemysław Dzwoniarek — light heavyweight

Filip Stawowy vs. Michal Martinek — heavyweight

Artur Szpilka vs. Serhiy Radchenko — catchweight (231 lbs.)