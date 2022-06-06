UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for UFC 275, which goes down on Saturday, June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. In the main event, reigning World Light Heavyweight Champion, Glover Teixeira takes on top contender Jiri Procházka in a must-see battle between two of the most exciting mixed martial artists currently competing.

The co-main event is a battle for the Women’s World Flyweight Championship between Champion, Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, we will also be treated to the much-anticipated non-title rematch between the illustrious Women’s Strawweights, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Bonus excitement comes when Flyweights, Rogério Bontorin and Manel Kape are pitted against one another on the main card, as well.

UFC 275 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a Main Card start time of 9/6PM ETPT and Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 5:30/2:30PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.