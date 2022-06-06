FOTY! - Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire full fight video

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire put on what Ring Magazine and other outlets awarded as fight of the year in 2019, after a back and forth war that captivated audiences. The knockout artist in Inoue ended up with a unanimous decision victory, which is one of the rare occasions that “The Monster” went the distance in his career.

Ahead of their rematch on Tuesday, you can get hyped and relive the action from their instant classic from 2019. Watch the full video of their first meeting on the embed above.

Since that first bout, Inoue has won three straight bouts, all by stoppage again as he kept his WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles. Donaire, on the other hand, has won two straight bouts by knockout, as he won and defended the WBC bantamweight title in 2021.

The 29-year-old Inoue is unbeaten in 22 fights. The future Hall of Famer in Donaire is already 39, and has set the record for being the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title.