NFL washout Greg Hardy set for pro boxing debut after UFC exit

After a short-lived yet much-hyped UFC career, Greg Hardy is now entering a new chapter of his prizefighting venture. In a recent Instagram post, the 33-year-old hinted at a transition to professional boxing.

MMA Fighting later confirmed that “The Prince of War” will be making his debut in the squared ring on October 8th in Delray Beach, Florida. No opponent names have been mentioned as of this posting.

Hardy (7-5, 1 NC) entered the UFC in 2018 through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. It was a controversial signing, given the ex-NFL player’s involvement in a 2014 domestic violence case. Hardy was found guilty of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, but at the time of his signing, it was something UFC President Dana White supposedly didn’t pay much attention to.

Hardy opened his UFC career with a disqualification loss, before winning two fights and again being involved in controversy and a “No Contest” verdict because of an illegal inhaler. He then went 2-4 on his last six bouts, with Hardy ending his UFC run by losing three straight fights by knockout.

He last saw action at UFC 272 in March against Sergey Spivak and lost via first-round TKO.