UFC 275 Picks & UFC Vegas 56 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik REACTIONS — 3:40

Overall, this 14-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions; one majority, one split. Rounding things out, our PERFORMANCE BONUSES were awarded to: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida for FOTN. Plus, Ode’ Osbourne & Karine Silva for POTN.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 56 fight card with full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT JUNE 4 | Official UFC Scorecards

At 3:54 — 14. Alexander Volkov (35-10) DEF. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of the first round

At 8:19 — 13. Movsar Evloev (16-0) DEF. Dan Ige (15-6) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 15:29 — 12. Lucas Almeida (14-1) DEF. Mike Trizano (9-3) — via TKO (strikes) at :55 of the third round

At 17:48 — 11. Karine Silva (15-4) DEF. Poliana Botelho (8-5) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:55 of round one (Notable Fact: 2nd Women’s D’Arce Choke in UFC History on her UFC Debut)

At 21:12 — 10. Ode’ Osbourne (11-4) DEF.. Zarrukh Adashev (4-4) — via knockout at 1:01 of the first round

At 23:54 — 9. Alonzo Menifield (12-3) DEF. Askar Mozharov (19-13) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of the first round

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 27:58 — 8. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) DEF. Felice Herrig (14-10) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of round two

At 29:51 — 7. Joe Solecki (12-3) DEF. Alex da Silva (21-4) — via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

At 30:24 — 6. Damon Jackson (21-4) DEF. Daniel Argueta (8-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 31:56 — 5. Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1) DEF. Niklas Stolze (12-6) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:32 of round two

At 32:55 — 4. Tony Gravely (23-7) DEF. Johnny Munoz, Jr. (11-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

At 35:03 — 3. Jeff Molina (11-2) DEF. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 37:27 — 2. Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2) DEF. Andreas Michailidis (13-6) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

At 38:11 — 1. Erin Blanchfield (9-1) DEF. JJ Aldrich (11-5) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of round two

UFC 275 PPV: Teixeira vs. Procházka PICKS — 40:28

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC 275 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Singapore, this Saturday, June 11th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 11 — 9/6PM ETPT (12 Cares)

12. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Glover Teixeira (33-7) vs. Jiří Procházka (28-3) — At 1:00:25, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) vs. Taila Santos (19-1) — At 56:49, 3 Cares

10. The Rematch: Zhang Weili (21-3) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4) — At 52:03, 3 Cares (But Split)

9. 125lbs: Rogério Bontorin (17-4) vs. Manel Kape (17-6) — At 51:02, 3 Cares

8. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5) — At 49:40

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30/2:30PM ETPT (2 Cares)

7. 115lbs: Silvana Gómez Juárez (10-4) vs. Na Liang (19-5) — At 48:56

6. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (18-5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-1) — At 48:16

5. 135lbs: Joselyne Edwards (10-4) vs. Ramona Pascual (6-3) — At 48:01

4. 155lbs: Hayisaer Maheshate (6-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-4) — At 47:17

3. 145lbs: Seung Woo Choi (10-4) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1) — At 46:39

2. 135lbs: Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) vs. Batgerel Danaa (12-3) — At 46:07

1. 170lbs: Jake Matthews (17-5) vs. Andre Fialho (16-4) — At 42:08, 2 Cares (Eugene & John)

