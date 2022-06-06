Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘diva’ Nate Diaz for contract issues with UFC: ‘Just f–ng fight!’

In the past few months, the most activity people have seen from Nate Diaz is in his Twitter feed. The 37-year-old veteran and fan favorite has been pretty much calling out the entire roster as his frustration about getting that final UFC fight continues to mount.

One marquee name who took notice was Jorge Masvidal, who already fought and defeated Diaz for the inaugural “BMF” title in 2019. Now, “Gamebred” wants a part two with the proud Stockton native.

Masvidal, who had his own issues negotiating with the UFC in the past and claimed to want better pay for all fighters, called Diaz a “diva.”

“I think he’s got too much CTE, probably can’t even f–ng understand what they’re putting in front of him. I don’t know. I usually don’t take the UFC’s side for many things, but from what I’ve heard and seen, I’m like, this guy’s just a f–ng diva, bro – just f–ng fight,” Masvidal said on his Monday appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I could sign him off in his last fight if he wants. All that shit-talking he’s been doing lately. I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at or Indian reservation he’ll be headlining. I don’t mind.

“But he won’t sign when my name gets brought up again. It’s another ghost-ghost on [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], on all the matchmakers for weeks when my name gets brought up. So it’s whatever.”

The two men went from being cordial to throwing jabs at each other via social media. Masvidal also explained when he thought that shift happened.

“I guess me kicking him in the f–ng mouth changed. The referee stopped him because he had numerous cuts on his face,” he said. “I never once went to the referee [and said], ‘Hey, you should stop this fight. This guy looks in bad shape.’

“Yet he called me a coward, said all types of shit, and continues to f–ng play it up like that. You don’t have to get the rematch like that. You can just say, ‘Hey, let’s rematch. It was a good first fight.’ Calling me a coward, or I was ready to quit, have you ever seen me quit in a fight?

“Like me just going back to the seat and say, ‘No, this guy’s too much,’ especially if I’m up on all f–ng judges’ scorecards going into the fourth and fifth round, all the damage I put on this guy, I’m going to all of a sudden I’m just going to quit because the pace was too much.

“If anybody was going to quit, it was him,” he added. “So him calling me a coward, him saying I was getting tired, that I was getting ready to quit, it’s like, you ain’t gotta do all that, bro. But if you want to do it, sure, you can join the list of idiots I know.”

Diaz (20-13) hasn’t fought since his decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. Masvidal (35-16), meanwhile, last saw action at UFC 272 against Colby Covington in March.