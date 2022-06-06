 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rozenstruik addresses ‘troubling’ stoppage in UFC main event, wants quick turnaround

Jairzinho Rozenstruik doubts referee Herb Dean’s stoppage of his UFC Vegas 56 fight with Alexander Volkov.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jairzinzho Rozenstruik gets dropped by a punch from Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 56.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Top ten UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik suffered his second straight loss on Saturday at UFC Vegas 56. “Bigi Boy” was defeated via first-round TKO by Alexander Volkov, but for many who saw it, the stoppage could be a bit early.

Having some time to get his bearings straight and gather his thoughts, Rozenstruik himself released a post-fight statement via Twitter. Unsurprisingly, he too does not agree with referee Herb Dean’s stoppage.

For a bit of context, Rozenstruik was stopped on his feet after wobbling from a barrage of punches from Volkov around the halfway point of round one. He immediately contested the stoppage after the bout was waved off, but many could also argue that he was, indeed, out of it, and Dean did stop it on time to save him from further damage.

After UFC Vegas 56, Rozenstruik now drops to a record of 12-4. Volkov, meanwhile, improves his win-loss slate to 35-10.

