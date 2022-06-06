Concerning video shows boxer suddenly attack phantom opponent

We’ve seen a lot of weird stuff in combat sports (heck, we dedicate a regular feature just to that round these parts). One of the stranger occurrences to happen in the ring/cage is when a stunned fighter, seemingly unaware of their surroundings, goes after a referee or corner person.

Thankfully, when this happens the dazed fighter is usually unable to launch an attack to the best of their abilities.

Over the weekend we saw something similar to this during a WBF African lightweight title bout between Simiso Buthelezi and Siphesihle Mntungwa in Durban, South Africa. Tim Boxeo on Twitter shared video of the bizarre moment.

Very scary in South Africa please for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

The video shows Buthelazi surging forwards and forcing Mntungwa through the ropes. However, after the a separation it becomes clear that Buthelazi must have gotten stunned during the exchange.

Buthelazi can be seen getting drawn, at first to the referee, and then an empty corner. He moves to that corner and begins to box against thin air.

When the referee realizes what is happening, he waves off the contest — giving the win to Mnutungwa.

According to firstsportz.com Buthelazi was rushed to hospital immediately after the contest. That outlet reports that the fighter is in stable condition.