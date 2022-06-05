UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight card

The UFC is venturing out to Singapore for its June 11th pay-per-view. Headlining UFC 275 is a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka. The other title bout is women’s flyweight force Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Brazil’s Taila Santos.

Even on a card with two championship bouts, perhaps the most anticipated matchup is the three-round strawweight rematch between former champs Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang won the first fight by split decision in their UFC 248 championship match, and it was widely considered one of the greatest fights in MMA history. A shame this is just three rounds and not five, though!

Here is what’s in store for UFC 275:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards