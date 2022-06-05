UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight card

The UFC is venturing out to Singapore for its June 11th pay-per-view. Headlining UFC 275 is a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka. The other title bout is women’s flyweight force Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Brazil’s Taila Santos.
Even on a card with two championship bouts, perhaps the most anticipated matchup is the three-round strawweight rematch between former champs Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang won the first fight by split decision in their UFC 248 championship match, and it was widely considered one of the greatest fights in MMA history. A shame this is just three rounds and not five, though!
Here is what’s in store for UFC 275:
Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, ESPN+)
Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel
Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez
Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards
