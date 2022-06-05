Report: Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford megafight in the works

Arguably the best fight in boxing is targeted for October.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are “closing in on a deal” for a blockbuster October pay-per-view showdown for the undisputed welterweight championship. No agreement has been made yet, but if pen is put to paper the fight would likely be held in Las Vegas.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is coming off a 10th round TKO of Yordenis Ugas in April, defending his WBC and IBF welterweight titles while taking the WBA belt away from Ugas. His reign as a welterweight champion began with his TKO of Kell Brook in England to win the IBF title back in 2017. He’s gone on to win unifications over the aforementioned Ugas and Shawn Porter. Errol has fought just twice since 2019 due to a serious car accident and surgery on a retinal tear that nixed his planned matchup vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has held the WBO version of the welterweight championship since his demolition job on Jeff Horn back in 2018. He’s defended his title five times, albeit not exactly against the best that welterweight has had to offer. By far his best win at this weight class was in his last bout, a TKO of Shawn Porter last October in what was his final fight under the Top Rank Boxing banner. He’s a promotional free agent, which in itself clears a potential major roadblock as far as making this fight a reality.

These two are the unquestioned top two welterweights in the world, among the best pound-for-pound boxers around, and they’ve both expressed interest in fighting each other. There’s no doubt this fight is bigger now than it would’ve been had it happened sooner, as the belts now belong exclusively to those two.

If this fight comes to fruition it will be a continuation of what has been a year filled with massive unifications and undisputed title bouts in boxing, but none would be as anticipated as this one.