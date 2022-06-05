Kambosos vs. Haney results, video: Devin Haney outworks Kambosos to become undisputed champion

Apart from the undisputed lightweight title, zeroes on Devin Haney and George Kambosos’ records were also on the line on Saturday night. Haney was also fighting in enemy territory, but he impressively got the job done by significantly outworking his opponent for 12 rounds.

Throughout the night, Haney remained methodical, fighting off his jab and landing most of them at will. Kambosos, meanwhile, was seemingly looking to make a strong statement with bigger looping shots, a lot of them, however, missed the mark for the most part.

Haney kept the steady but effective pace that he did throughout the next rounds as he slowly pulled away. And while Kambosos did find a home for his right hand a few times, they weren’t enough to make an impact.

In the end, it was Haney who won the fight via a clear unanimous decision as he took home the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine 135-pound titles. He also gets to keep an undefeated record of 28-0 as Kambosos gets his first taste of defeat and drops to a record of 20-1.

Full results:

Devin Haney def. George Kambosos Jr. via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)

Jason Moloney def. Aston Palicte via TKO (2:35 of round 3)

Lucas Browne def. Junior Fa via TKO (1:58 or round 1)

David Nkiya def. Karim Maatalla via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Hemi Ahio def. Christian Ndzie Tsoye via TKO (3:00 of round 1)