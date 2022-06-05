Undisputed champ! - Video: Watch Devin Haney pick apart George Kambosos Jr and take all his belts

We finally have an undisputed lightweight champion in boxing.

Saturday night Georges Kambosos Jr. took on Devin Haney in his home country of Australia to unify the belts at 135 lbs. The American in Haney came in with the WBC title, while the Australian brought the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles. Only one man kept their unbeaten record and came out with all of those belts. After a slick and technical performance, that was the 23-year-old prodigy in Haney.

Haney controlled the action for most of the contest, leading with his beautiful jab and completely disrupting Kambosos’ game. He controlled distance and kept the hometown fighter at bay, silencing the crowd and ending up with a quality decision win. Still incredibly young at just 23-years-old, Haney impressively took all the lightweight belts and remained undefeated in 28 fights.

Haney managed to shut down Kambosos’ offense completely, with the Australian throwing and landing significantly less punches throughout the 12 rounds.

Watch videos from the title fight below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest:

Round 11 - Clubbing right by Kambosos can’t connect cleanly. Jab by Haney and yet again. The holding has resumed. Haney with two jabs. Oh another jab by Haney and then he dodges a Kambosos power shot. Left hook and a right hand by Haney. Total clowning. Straight right by Haney and then a counter right as Kambosos lunged. Crowd can boo all they want, their guy is getting beaten. 108-102 Haney. Round 12 - Kambosos obviously needs a KO and he’s just not letting his hands go enough. This is a far cry from the Teofimo Lopez fight. And then he fires a hopeless hook and gets caught out of position. Sweeping hook from Haney and then he keeps Kambosos at the end of that jab. Short left by Haney and then a tie-up. One minute left until Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion. Good right by Kambosos. Uppercut by Kambosos. Haney kinda running out the clock.117-111 Haney.

Official result: Devin Haney defeats George Kambosos Jr. by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)

How do you have after Round 8? #KambososHaney pic.twitter.com/y5mHgxqHi0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 5, 2022