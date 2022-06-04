UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs Rozenstruik | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Dayne Fox. We recorded for you on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 56: ‘Volkov vs. Rozenstruik’ 14-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us to hear the noteworthy details.

At the UFC’s latest APEX Fight Night event, heavyweight contenders collided in the headlining bout when Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov took on Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik and in the co-main Dan Ige went the distance against the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw five exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions; one majority, one split. Rounding things out, our PERFORMANCE BONUSES were awarded to: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida - FOTN. Ode’ Osbourne/Karine Silva - POTN.

14. Alexander Volkov (35-10) DEF. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of the first round

13. Movsar Evloev (16-0) DEF. Dan Ige (15-6) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

12. Lucas Almeida (14-1) DEF. Mike Trizano (9-3) — via TKO (strikes) at :55 of the third round

11. Karine Silva (15-4) DEF. Poliana Botelho (8-5) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:55 of round one

10. Ode’ Osbourne (11-4) DEF.. Zarrukh Adashev (4-4) — via knockout at 1:01 of the first round

9. Alonzo Menifield (12-3) vs. Askar Mozharov (19-13) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of the first round

8. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) DEF. Felice Herrig (14-10) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of round two

7. Joe Solecki (12-3) DEF. Alex da Silva (21-4) — via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

6. Damon Jackson (21-4) DEF. Daniel Argueta (8-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Benoit Saint-Dennis (9-1) DEF. Niklas Stolze (12-6) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:32 of round two

4. Tony Gravely (23-7) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr (11-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

3. Jeff Molina (11-2) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2) DEF. Andreas Michailidis (13-6) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

1. Erin Blanchfield (9-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-5) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of round two

