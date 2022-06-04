‘Early stoppage?’ - Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkov’s TKO of Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56

In a somewhat controversial finish, Alexander Volkov managed to score another TKO win. Just two minutes into the first round of the UFC Vegas 56 main event, ‘Drago’ caught Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a flurry of punches that did not put his opponent out, but was enough for ref Herb Dean to wave off the bout. On Twitter, some pundits were not too sure about the stoppage.
My wife during the face-off: "Why is Herb Dean so small now?"— Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) June 4, 2022
WOW!!! Alexander Volkov finishes Jairzinho Rozenstruik with punches in the first round! #UFCVegas56— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 4, 2022
Early stoppage?— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 4, 2022
And that's that.— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 4, 2022
It could have continued but come on, that's a fair stoppage.— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022
Rozenstruik dipped down hurt after punches 3 times. Can't blame Herb there— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 4, 2022
me thanking the mma gods for blessing us with a quick heavyweight main event #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/KTSa0d0jRq— Hektic_One (@hektic_one) June 4, 2022
