 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Early stoppage?’ - Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkov’s TKO of Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56

Alexander Volkov TKO’d Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Alexander Volkov finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56.
Alexander Volkov finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a somewhat controversial finish, Alexander Volkov managed to score another TKO win. Just two minutes into the first round of the UFC Vegas 56 main event, ‘Drago’ caught Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a flurry of punches that did not put his opponent out, but was enough for ref Herb Dean to wave off the bout. On Twitter, some pundits were not too sure about the stoppage.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 16 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...