Video: UFC vet Clay Guida chokes out MMA promoter

Clay Guida managed to do what many fighters through the years probably wished they could: choke out their promoter.

It’s not UFC boss Dana White in this case, of course, but Guida had a match against the guy responsible for promoting his most recent grappling event. As part of the Fury Pro 4 last weekend, Alex Caceres withdrew from his match against his fellow UFC vet in Guida due to a back injury. To save his own co-main event, Cage Fury Fighting Championships President Brad Boulton decided to step in on just three hours notice.

The BJJ and MMA promoter has a background in jiujitsu himself, but taking on a tenured UFC fighter on extremely short notice was obviously a tall task. Boulton had some decent submission attempts from his guard, but in the end, Guida was able to choke him out.

“When a fighter falls off, and a slot needs to be filled, you just say yes. I came off the couch,” Boulton said about facing Guida. “This is a bit of a wake up call for me. I may be a black belt, but I’m out of shape. I think it’s time to get back to training, so when stuff like this happens again, I’m ready to perform the best that I can.”

The Fury Pro 4 main event featured two UFC veterans, with Sean Brady submitting Ben Saunders with a kimura.