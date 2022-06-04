Boxing odds: Devin Haney favored over George Kambosos Jr to unify lightweight titles

Boxing’s got a huge lightweight unification bout on the horizon this weekend in Melbourne, Australia as the undefeated WBA, IBF, and WBO champion, George Kambosos Jr, tangles with the also undefeated WBC champ, Devin Haney. Before the belts get unified, let’s take a look at the betting odds and see who the bookies are banking on.

The oddsmakers are forecasting a competitive championship contest, but are favoring Haney (27-0, 15 KO’s) to come up triumphant against Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KO’s).

The 23-year-old Haney is currently listed with a favored moneyline of -170, and a $100 bet at those odds could potentially payout a total of $158.82. As for the 28-year-old Kambosos Jr, he is up for grabs with an underdog value of +140. Dropping $100 at that line stands to see a return of $240 altogether.

According to the betting odds, this title unification fight will be going the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is trending at -310, with a +220 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Naturally, Devin is being forecasted as the one to get the nod, as ‘Haney wins by decision’ is rocking even odds at +100. For those predicting George to take the scorecards, there’s ‘Kambosos Jr wins by decision’ at a much loftier elevation of +250.

For anyone believing that a finish is in the cards, you’ll discover that the propositions ‘Haney wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ and ‘Kambosos Jr wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ are listed at +550, respectively.

Check out the betting odds for George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, courtesy of DraftKings:

