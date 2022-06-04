Kambosos vs. Haney: Live results, round by round updates, scoring, how to watch

The undisputed lightweight championship is at stake in Melbourne, Australia.

Tonight (June 4th in North America, or early Sunday, June 5th if you’re in Australia) at a packed Marvel Stadium, unified WBO/IBF/WBA champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) takes on WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) in what is a homecoming fight for the Aussie against the 23-year-old American sensation.

Kambosos Jr shocked the boxing world last year when he dethroned Teofimo Lopez and took all of his titles in New York. A major underdog as a mandatory challenger, Kambosos dropped Lopez, survived a knockdown of his own, and won a deserved decision to make him the man to beat at 135 lbs. Haney was a standout amateur who has scored wins over the likes of Jorge Linares, JoJo Diaz, and Yuriorkis Gamboa in recent years, and now he’s getting his biggest matchup of his career as part of his new deal with Top Rank Boxing. Both men are talented boxers without being big punchers, but don’t be surprised if we see someone get hurt in this contest. Unlike the Lopez fight, Kambosos is only a slight underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner. Preliminary card action begins at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on ESPN+, before the main card starts at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event should start at around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT but it’ll probably be up to an hour later. Those in Australia can purchase this event via Main Events PPV at 11 AM AEST.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

Main Card (9 PM ET)

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, lightweights, 12 rounds

Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte, bantamweights, 12 rounds

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, heavyweights, 10 rounds

Swing fights (it could make main card or go after main event)

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, cruiserweights, 4 rounds

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, heavyweights, 6 or 8 rounds

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET)

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins, middleweights, 6 rounds

Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson, flyweights, 5 rounds

Yoel Angeloni vs Ken Aitken, welterweights, 4 rounds