UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this first show of June is a heavyweight battle between former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov and the heavy-handed Surinamese kickboxer Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In the co-main event, featherweights collide as veteran contender Dan Ige takes on the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

This will be an ESPN+ show but it’s also much earlier than usual. The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Preliminary Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich