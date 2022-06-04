UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event for this first show of June is a heavyweight battle between former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov and the heavy-handed Surinamese kickboxer Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In the co-main event, featherweights collide as veteran contender Dan Ige takes on the undefeated Movsar Evloev.
This will be an ESPN+ show but it’s also much earlier than usual. The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva
Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Preliminary Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)
Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki
Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
Loading comments...