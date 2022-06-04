UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik betting odds

Another APEX event is upon us tonight as UFC Vegas 56 takes flight from Nevada, USA. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s #7 rated heavyweight, Alexander Volkov, colliding with the #8 rated, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In the co-main event, the promotion’s #10 ranked featherweight, Dan “50K” Ige, will battle it out with the #13 ranked, Movsar Evloev. Now, let’s get to the betting lines!

The oddsmakers are favoring Alexander Volkov to come away with the victory tonight in the main event, but not by a tremendous amount. “Drago’s” moneyline is residing around the -160 mark, with a $100 gamble standing to make $162.50 altogether. That leaves Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the underdog role, and his betting line can be found at about +140. A $100 wager on “Big Boi” would see a complete payout of $240, if he’s successful. Consistency has escaped both of these men, with Volkov alternating wins and losses in his last four fights, and then Rozenstruik doing so in his last six.

You’ll find a much longer betting line in the UFC Vegas 56 co-main, with the 15-0 undefeated Movsar Evloev being heavily favored over the 15-5 Dan Ige. Despite having yet to face the same caliber of opposition as his adversary, Evloev is posted up with a rather large -400 moneyline. At those odds, a winning $100 bet would earn a profit of $25, plus the hundo back of course. Ige has lost three of his last-four matches, but to his credit, those bouts were against some of the very best that the featherweight division has to offer. Nevertheless, Dan is clocking with a sizable underdog tag of +300, with a $100 wager possibly returning a total of $400.

Check out the UFC Vegas 56 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

