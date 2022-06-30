UFC 276 video: Adesanya vs. Cannonier press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 276 in Las Vegas, and it’s a championship doubleheader to wrap up International Fight Week. The main event pits reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya against first-time title challenger Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has a trilogy meeting with former champ Max Holloway. The scoreline is 2-0 Volkanovski, but the second fight could’ve gone either way and these two have been a joy to watch when faced against each other.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even go to the weigh-ins on Friday, there’s the matter of the traditional pre-fight press conference. The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 6 PM ET/3PM PT. Fans are also in the building so the anticipation is high for this one.

Here’s who will be in attendance for the presser:

Israel Adesanya – UFC middleweight champion

Jared Cannonier – No. 2 UFC middleweight

Alex Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion

Max Holloway – No. 1 UFC featherweight

Sean Strickland – No. 4 UFC middleweight

Alex Pereia – UFC middleweight

Lauren Murphy – No. 2 UFC women’s flyweight

Miesha Tate – UFC women’s flyweight

Pedro Munhoz – No. 10 UFC bantamweight

Sean O’Malley – No. 13 UFC bantamweight