UFC 276 fight card preview: Youth is served up on ABC

UFC 276 isn’t the first time the UFC has appeared on ABC, but there’s no doubt the UFC is looking to provide some of the best action they can to curious viewers who might happen to tune in by accident. Every contest on the televised prelims are likely to be both competitive and entertaining. However, given that’s the obvious route to take, it’s more notable to point out the youthful fighters the UFC appears to be promoting.

Ian Garry is the obvious standout since the UFC has been priming him to be a star from the moment they signed him. Dricus Du Plessis and Jalin Turner have plenty of talent themselves, even if they haven’t received the same attention Garry has. There is a dose of familiarity as Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller clash in a battle to become the sole owner of all-time leader in wins in UFC history. There’s a strong chance their battle could be depressing given their advanced age, but perhaps they could end up digging deep and giving us all one for the road.

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner, Lightweight

There are all sorts of mysteries in the world. What happened to Flight 19? Is Bigfoot real? How does Turner cut down to 155 pounds? There have been fighters with Turner’s height who have successfully made the cut to 155, but Turner somehow manages to maintain a muscular frame and an ungodly reach. It’s hard to believe he’ll be able to make the cut for the entirely of his career – he’s still just 27 – but there’s no reason for him not to continue to feast on smaller men while he can still make the cut.

However, it would be foolish to assume Turner has been finding success strictly on the back of being a large lightweight. The dude has more than his share of talent. We all knew about his impressive punching power as that was what initially garnered him some attention from MMA fans in the first place. It was whether he could harness everything that comes with his impressive frame. Since coming to the UFC, Turner has done just that, developing a greater understanding of how to utilize his reach. I don’t just mean keeping opponents on the outside either. Should they find a way to navigate his length, he’s added step-in knees and elbows to make opponents reluctant to cross the distance.

Then again, it’s hard to find a more technical striker in the division than Riddell. The former striking coach at Tiger Muay Thai doesn’t have the natural power possessed by the likes of Turner. What he does have is an expert use of angles, distance, and timing that is matched by very few. What appears to be the thing that might hold Riddell back from becoming an elite lightweight is his lack of size. Despite all his striking prowess, Riddell has engaged almost exclusively in knockdown, drag ‘em out brawls as he has been unable to navigate his oppositions’ range without eating more than his share of damage in return. Plus, Turner’s size will make it difficult for Riddell to effectively counter, his specialty.

Riddell has been fortunate to have a hard chin, but Rafael Fiziev proved it can be cracked. That alone wouldn’t be enough to have me feeling confident in picking Turner. What does is the mat abilities of the two combatants. Riddell has proven to be better equipped on the ground than was expected when he first entered the UFC, but his takedowns serve as either a change of pace or hopes of him finding a position to deal out some damage. It isn’t about long periods of control or hunting for subs. Turner can do all of that. His spindly frame creates just as many problems on the mat as it does on the feet. And just like Turner’s striking, his ground game looks better every time he steps into the cage.... Turner via submission of RD2