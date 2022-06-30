The UFC has been on rock solid footing with their fight cards this summer, and that trend continues this weekend, with UFC 276. The annual ‘International Fight Week’ PPV is usually one of the biggest, best events of the year, and this one is no different. Headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, with the featherweight title trilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in the co-main. Throw in Alex Pereira, Robbie Lawler, and Sean O’Malley, and it should make for a violent evening.

For fans interested in diving down into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 276 fight card as it stood at the time of recording.

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier — At 2:41, Odds 19:34, Picks, Both: Adesanya

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway — At 22:43, Odds 44:01, Picks, Both: Volkanovski

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira — At 44:16, Odds 1:01:41, Picks, Zane: Pereira, Connor: Strickland

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena — At 1:01:48, Odds 1:05:23, Picks, Both: Lawler

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley — At 1:06:11, Odds 1:18:17, Picks, Both: Munhoz

ABC PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner — At 0:58, Odds 13:27, Picks, Both: Turner

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone — At 13:46, Odds 24:17, Picks, Both: Miller

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green — At 27:49, Odds 35:45, Picks, Both: Green

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis — At 36:00, Odds 46:22, Picks, Both: Tavares

ESPN PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz — At 46:40, Odds , Picks, Both: Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber — At 53:16, Odds 1:00:32, Picks, Zane: Eye, Connor: Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko — At 1:02:24, Odds 1:06:55, Picks, Zane: Stoliarenko, Connor: Clark

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot— Zane went 6/12, while Connor went 4/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 635/992 and Connor is now 598/992. Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_6.30.22.pdf

