UFC 276 midweek odds: Adesanya and Volkanovski projected to keep their titles

UFC 276 is going down this Saturday (July 2nd) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with two championship bouts sitting atop the PPV main card.

The main event of the evening has the 22-1 middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya listed as a rather large betting favorite against the 15-5 challenger, Jared Cannonier. Izzy is being offered up with a sizable -410 moneyline, while Jared is on deck with a +330 underdog tag.

Although Cannonier is on quite the hot streak, nobody at 185 pounds has really been able to give the champ a run for his money. The closest was Kelvin Gastelum in 2019, and even then it was unanimous.

In the card’s co-main event, we’ve got a trilogy match on our hands when the UFC’s featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, is running it back again with the former 145-pound ruler, Max Holloway. Volk is currently posted up as a -190 betting favorite, with Holloway clocking in as a +160 underdog.

Although Volkanovski is up 3-0 against Holloway, each fight has been exceptionally close and competitive. Max has been closer than anyone to defeating the champ, so the odds seem to be pretty spot on here.

Check out the UFC 276 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins.