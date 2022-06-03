 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kambosos vs. Haney weigh-in results and video: George Kambosos needs two tries to make weight

The undisputed lightweight title fight is official.

By Mookie Alexander
George Kambosos Jr makes weight during the weigh in for the World Lightweight Championship bout between George Kambosos and Devin Haney at Margaret Court Arena on June 04, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

We’ve got drama already ahead of the undisputed lightweight title fight in Melbourne.

WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs), competing in front of his home fans for the first time since his famous upset of Teofimo Lopez last November, came in .36 lbs over the 135 lbs limit for his unification bout against WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs).

Kambosos weighed without and with the towel, and he was heavy on his initial attempt. He was given two hours to cut to 135 lbs or else he’d be stripped of his three belts and only Haney would be eligible to win anything tomorrow. It took under that two-hour limit for him to drop to 134.49 lbs, thus making Saturday’s title matchup official and no stripping of the belts on the scale.

Haney weighed in at 134.95 lbs without any issues, by the way. We did have tensions flare up at the staredown after Kambosos’ failure to hit the limit on this first try.

Before weighing in again, apparently there was some sort of controversy over the scale mentioned by Australian TV, creating flashbacks to UFC 274 and Charles Oliveira. Evidently we didn’t have to go that far on this occasion, but Kambosos’ excuse for missing weight initially was some semi-serious suggestion that he did it on purpose.

Watch the videos below.

Kambosos vs. Haney airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

