Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo added to UFC Fight Night in August

A fight between No. 5 and No. 7 in the flyweight division is set again.

MMA Fight Universe reports that Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Aug. 13 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue. Grasso and Araújo were previously scheduled to fight at UFC 270, but the Brazilian suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.

Since moving from strawweight to flyweight, Grasso is on a three-fight win streak. The 28-year-old bested Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 8 and UFC 258, respectively. She followed those performances with a submission — her first-ever as a professional — over Joanne Wood [née Calderwood] at UFC Columbus this past March.

Araújo is 3-1 in her past four appearances. The 35-year-old won decisions against Montana De La Rosa and Roxanne Modafferi, but fell short against former title challenger and current No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 262. The aforementioned injury suffered by Araújo required surgery, which kept her out of action for a year. When she was cleared, the Cerrado MMA product returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 54 in May.

The UFC Fight Night does not have a headliner yet. With the addition of Grasso vs. Araújo, there is now 6 confirmed fights. The lineup is as follows:

Istela Nunes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

Sara McMann vs. Aspen Ladd

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Martin Buday vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates on the event in the coming weeks.