UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in live stream

After a rare off week the UFC is back in the APEX facility with UFC Vegas 56. Headlining this one are heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The co-main for this one is Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev in the featherweight division.

Rounding out the main card is Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida, Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva, Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev and Alonzo Menifield vs. the curious case of Askar Mozharov.

Mozharov has seen his pro record slashed in the past few days after fight database Sherdog discovered discrepancies on the Ukranian’s record. It is believed that Mozharov has claimed to have won fights which may have never happened. This all means that Mozharov’s record of 25-7 from a week ago now stands at 21-12 according to Sherdog.

The eight fight prelim card is headlined by veterans Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Before any of these fights happen, though, the fighters have to weigh-in. Don’t expect any surprises on the scales for the main event, although stranger things have happened in this sport.

You can watch all that action below in the stream provided by Ag. Fight. The stream goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Flyweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Prelim card (1PM ET on ESPN+):

Flyweight: Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Lightweight: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Andreas Michailidis vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich