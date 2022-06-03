The Level Change Podcast 175: Dana throws in the towel on Zuffa Boxing

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 175

Dana White throws in the towel on Zuffa Boxing - 3:08

Aljamain Sterling teases eventual move up to 145 - 15:25

Triller reportedly not paying its fighters, could face sanctions - 24:30

Benson Henderson explains why he ditched the toothpick - 33:35

STANDINGS - 44:54

Mookie: 52-34-2

Stephie: 49-37-2

Victor: 49-37-2

Blanchfield-Aldrich - 45:11

Ige-Evloev - 49:32

Volkov-Rozenstruik - 53:51

