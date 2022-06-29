Video: Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Mike Perry come face-to-face ahead of bare-knuckle clash in London

Michael “Venom” Page and Mike “Platinum” Perry came face-to-face yesterday to promote their upcoming bare-knuckle clash at BKFC 27 in London, England.

The two fighters squared off at Buckingham Palace for a “Royal face-off” in MVP’s hometown.

BKFC posted the video on Instagram.

“A face-off today in London [ #BKFC27 | Aug 20 | Tix + Watch ➡️ BKFC.com ].”

Bellator’s Michael Page signed with BKFC just a few weeks removed from his controversial split decision loss to Logan Storely at Bellator 281. The London Shootfighter is excited about his bare-knuckle debut and promises to put on an unforgettable show for the fans on Aug. 20.

Perry, a former UFC fighter, signed with BKFC last year following back-to-back losses to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez in the UFC. The 30-year-old beat Julian Lane in his BKFC debut, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

BKFC 27, which features Page vs. Perry as the main event, takes place Aug. 20 at the OVO Arena in London.