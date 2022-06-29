MMA SQUARED: Gina Carano’s co-star may be driving her to a Ronda Rousey fight

Hey all, my latest book has dropped! The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 3 is available at chrisrini.com.

The book chronicles the best fights of 2021 through a collection of art & essays. I hope you’ll pick up a copy (digital or physical) because this is a truly fulfilling endeavour and the support makes each subsequent volume possible. If you’d like to see any artist or writer featured, please feel free to let me know in the comments or via email. Thanks for everything.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris