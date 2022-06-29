 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Gina Carano’s co-star may be driving her to a Ronda Rousey fight

The casting couch knows no political affiliation.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, UFC 276
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, UFC 276 Chris Rini

Hey all, my latest book has dropped! The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 3 is available at chrisrini.com.

The book chronicles the best fights of 2021 through a collection of art & essays. I hope you’ll pick up a copy (digital or physical) because this is a truly fulfilling endeavour and the support makes each subsequent volume possible. If you’d like to see any artist or writer featured, please feel free to let me know in the comments or via email. Thanks for everything.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 318 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...