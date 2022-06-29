Bellator champ Patricky Freire says he’d ‘do pretty well’ vs Charles Oliveira

The Bellator lightweight champion would not turn down a cross-promotion superfight, if they offered him one. For Patricky Freire, it does not matter against which other major promotion’s champion they might pair him up with, ‘Pitbull’ believes he would have a big chance beating any of them.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Freire pointed out how his striking skills and knockout power would be a risk for anybody that accepts to face him, even UFC champion Charles Oliveira. If he were to analyze a matchup against ‘Do Bronx’, Patricky still believes he would have a fair chance of winning, while thinking it would be quite a memorable fight for the fans, too.

“I think I’d do pretty well against other promotions’ champions. Everyone knows I’m a really dangerous guy, despite me being unassuming and smiling. I’m dangerous in the cage, I like to knock guys out. I would love knock out one of them, from any promotion. I know I have the skills to do it. The name of the organization means nothing to me. The weight is here in my hands and not in the name of the organization.”

“I think I’d do pretty well against anyone in the division.” Patricky said. “Even against the champion. With all due respect to Charles Oliveira, who is a guy that is completely on the rise. I’m sure that would be a really thrilling fight. It would be a high caliber match.”

In his last outing, Freire (24-10) became the Bellator lightweight champion when he knocked out Peter Queally, back in November 2021. Before that, the 36-year-old was TKO’d by the same Queally via doctor stoppage, in May of the same year, which warranted an immediate rematch.