UFC 276 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘The banter with the boys is always good’

UFC 276 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Israel Adesanya’s pad, where he’s playing basketball with some of his team. They go to explore the new place and Israel’s coach scares the hell out of him by placing a hideous mannequin thingy in a bathroom. He thought there might be strippers in there instead, lol.

Alexander Volkanovski arrives in Vegas. He is jokingly complaining about having to carry his own luggage. He thinks Adesanya got better treatment. They set up a bed for him in the laundry room, which is pretty funny. They pull the same stripper scam on Volkanovski, who just swears when he sees the dummy. He admits that it scared him too.

Max Holloway is in Sin City. He says the flight was good but the landing was rough. He says Vegas is too hot even for a Hawaiian.

Sean O’Malley is doing some breathing exercises. Tanquinho says that his his BJJ is on point.

The City Kickboxing crew gets a workout in at the PI. As usual, they’re all talking smack. Volkanovski loves it. Adesanya throws a crazy spin kick at the bag. His rather hefty teammate tries the same thing and falls down as everyone laughs. Adesanya says that all they need is each other.

And that’s it! UFC 276 goes down this Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena.