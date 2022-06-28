Dana White wants no part of McGregor-Mayweather rematch, says Conor’s next fight will be in the cage

UFC president Dana White has shut down talks of a possible rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather after Fight Hype reported last week that both fighters were in talks for a second fight.

McGregor even teased the matchup on social media by posting a photo of him punching Mayweather with the caption “I accept”. The Irishman has since deleted the post.

Since Fight Hype posted its sources tweet regarding a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 fight, the former 2-weight UFC champ posted "I accept" on Instagram alongside a photograph of him digging a right hand into the boxer's beltline. https://t.co/zw8hn2qLpH pic.twitter.com/3JbJnWj92A — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) June 23, 2022

McGregor fought Mayweather in the boxing ring in the summer of 2020 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He lost the fight via 10th-round TKO. It was one of the biggest selling events in combat sports history, with “The Notorious” earning an estimated $130 million from the fight and Mayweather banking a whopping $280 million.

Despite the massive success of the first fight, White wants no part of a rematch. The 52-year-old told Jim Rome during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show that he has no interest in the matchup and that McGregor’s next fight will be in the UFC, not the boxing ring.

“Not me. I’m not talking about that,” White said of McGregor vs. Mayweather II (h/t MMA Junkie). “It’ll be in the cage. Conor is looking to come back the end of this year, early next year.”

“When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight,” he added. “Conor gets all kinds of offers for movie roles and all these other things that he can go and do and make money. He doesn’t want to do any of that. Conor wants to fight.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last summer, which saw the former UFC two-division champion finished in the first round. He has been keeping us updated on his recovery via social media, with the 33-year-old recently posting a video of him kicking the heavy bag for the first time in almost a year.