40-year-old Gina Carano claims Ronda Rousey fight ‘could happen’

Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano appeared on Fox News again as part of her extensive media tour talking about being a victim of “cancel culture.” In the final 30 seconds of the segment, they did veer off topic and the former MMA fighter was asked about Ronda Rousey recently expressing interest in fighting her.

“You know what? I just never put it past me,” Carano said with a laugh, when asked about a possible return against Rousey. “It could happen. It would be like, you know, six months from now, because I have a lot of stuff I need to do. But my fight really is with — I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce, I want to give artists, I wanna give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies, so maybe there is something we can do there.”

Carano, who was known as the face of Women’s MMA, didn’t fight again after sustaining her first career loss almost 13 years ago. She used to have issues making the featherweight limit in her prime, and naturally isn’t anywhere close to any of the women’s weight classes now that she’s 40 and retired for over a decade.

Rousey, who famously didn’t want to fight Cyborg at 145 lbs, did awkwardly mention how weight wouldn’t be an issue for her in a potential fight with Carano.

“If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want — I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds — if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ding, ding and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care,” Rousey said. “It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F–k you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there.”

Rousey, 35, is currently with the WWE after retiring from mixed martial arts competition.

Carano was part of The Mandalorian cast, with Disney reportedly even having plans to have her star in her own Star Wars spin-off series. She eventually lost out on those lucrative starring roles and opportunities, after several months of controversies and issues with management and other employees.

At the time, Lucasfilm spokesperson said that Carano “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano quickly pivoted, going on a long media tour about being “cancelled” and landing a movie role with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, which has now been released for the right wing website’s subscribers.