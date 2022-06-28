Dana White says Jon Jones is ‘ready to go,’ confirms Ngannou or Miocic as possible opponents

After months of radio silence and contract issues, the UFC has provided a new update regarding Jon Jones’ awaited and talked about heavyweight debut. Bossman Dana White recently guested on the Jim Rome Show to confirm that “Bones” is “ready to go.”

“Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either gonna be Francis — depending on how long his knee is gonna take to recover — or Stipe Miocic.”

Jones, who turns 35 next month, hasn’t fought since February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes via a debated unanimous decision. A two-year layoff usually comes with a price for many fighters, but for White, the former longtime 205-pound champion is the exception.

“It’s very interesting because I’m a huge believer in ring rust,” White said. “But, for all the negative things you could say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things like that have happened, he’s the best. He’s definitely the best of all time.”

Ngannou, who underwent successful knee surgery in March and also has his share of contract issues with the UFC, now says expects to be back in action before the year ends. Miocic, meanwhile, is said to be planning his return for September, which Jones says he’s willing to wait for. Miocic vs. Jones will likely be for the interim heavyweight title.