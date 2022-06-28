Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 172

Weekend Recap: What’s next for Gamrot? Shavkat is for real! And so is Johnny Eblen! - :48

NEWS ROUNDUP

Francis Ngannou targeting December return - 25:51

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/06/ufc-news-champ-francis-ngannou-update-recovery-knee-surgery-return-december

Report: Katie Taylor vs. Cris Cyborg being discussed - 32:45

https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1540329810047680512

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 40:30

In the words of Emeril Lagasse, BAM!

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1540900007427145728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An unusual walkoff KO

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1540456897823838210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stevie Ray body triangles Anthony Pettis

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1540527391889469440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.