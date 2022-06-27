Share All sharing options for: UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ & ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the biggest PPV yet in 2022, UFC 276, which goes down on Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, reigning UFC World Middleweight defending Champion, Israel Adesanya takes on top contender Jared Cannonier in a must-see battle between two of the most exciting mixed martial artists currently competing.

The co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to THEE ‘Trilogy Fight’ when defending reigning UFC World Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski goes to war again against Max Holloway.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing much-anticipated non-title bouts between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, as well as another episode of ‘The Sugar Show’ with Pedro Munhoz taking on Sean O’Malley.

Bonus excitement comes when Lightweights, Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner are pitted against one another after a stacked Preliminary card wraps up.

UFC 276 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a Main Card start time of 10/7PM ETPT and Prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.